Advertisement

Another Pleasant Day Before Changes This Weekend

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We will have a nice supply of sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in by afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s. Tonight will be in the lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely by Saturday early evening. Heavy rain will impact the area Saturday night with some locations receiving more than 2 inches of rain by early Sunday morning. A few flurries will be possible Sunday morning but no impact will be expected.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers and storms late. High near 66°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 100% overnight

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy, a few flurries possible. Low: 46° High: 46° 40%

MON: Sunny Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers overnight. Low: 36° High: 63° 40% overnight

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57° 30% early

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Missing man found dead in landfill was integral in Florida marriage equality
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast Friday morning 1/14/22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 13, 2022
WTVY Wx Logo
Dry Now, But Turning Wet This Weekend
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-22
More sun this afternoon