Another Pleasant Day Before Changes This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – We will have a nice supply of sunshine today with a few clouds mixing in by afternoon, temperatures will reach the lower to middle 60s. Tonight will be in the lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely by Saturday early evening. Heavy rain will impact the area Saturday night with some locations receiving more than 2 inches of rain by early Sunday morning. A few flurries will be possible Sunday morning but no impact will be expected.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, showers and storms late. High near 66°. Winds SE 10-15 mph 100% overnight

EXTENDED

SUN: Cloudy, a few flurries possible. Low: 46° High: 46° 40%

MON: Sunny Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy, scattered showers overnight. Low: 36° High: 63° 40% overnight

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57° 30% early

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

