ALDOT equipment building ‘a total loss’ after fire in Eufaula

By Kei'Yona Jordon
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation(ALDOT) is investigating a fire that happened Wednesday night causing one of their buildings in Eufaula to go up in flames.

According to Eufaula Fire Chief Ryan Feggins, the building, and most - if not all - of the equipment inside is a total loss.

“There is nothing left but burned bits and pieces of charred equipment, hazardous remains of what the building used to be and the smell of smoke,” said Feggins.

A smell that greets you all the way from the front of the campus, six buildings away.

According to Feggins, the fire station received the call about 15 minutes after 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

“Large fire, a lot of explosions that the neighbors were hearing but they didn’t know where it was coming from,” said Feggins.

Chief Feggins says he sent four fire trucks to respond to the fire, but for one of the buildings it was too late.

“It was well involved by the time we got there. At this time they lost everything in the area at the facility,” explained Feggins.

According to ALDOT, the building that was destroyed was their equipment building holding vehicles and other necessary equipment.

Thankfully, the fire fighters were able to save another building that caught fire just a few hundred feet away from their chemical building.

As of right now, Feggins says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

ALDOT is responsible for maintaining safe roadways and bridges throughout the state of Alabama.

“ALDOT says the local Fire Marshal is investigating the fire and as of right now they have not determined the cause of the fire or the dollar amount of damage,” said Feggins.

Fire Chief Feggins says while the fire was very destructive, no one was hurt.

