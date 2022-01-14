Advertisement

Alabama Supreme Court raises maximum murder bail amount

By Jonathan Grass
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court issued an order Friday afternoon to raise the maximum bail amount for murder charges in the state.

Previously, a murder suspect’s bail could be set at $150,000. Now it can go up to $1.5 million.

Judges will still have discretion over bail amounts outside this recommended range.

The other recommended bail ranges are as follows:

Felonies

  • Capital felony: $50,000-No bail
  • Murder: $15,000-$1,500,000
  • Class A felony: $10,000-$60,000
  • Class B felony: $5,000-$30,000
  • Class C felony: $2,500-$15,000
  • Drug manufacturing and trafficking: $5,000-$1,500,000
  • Class D felony: $1,000-$10,000

Misdemeanors (not included elsewhere in the schedule)

  • Class A misdemeanor: $300-$6,000
  • Class B misdemeanor: $300-$3,000
  • Class C misdemeanor: $300-$1,000
  • Violation: $300-$500

Municipal-ordinance violations

  • $300-$1,000

Traffic-related offenses

  • DUI: $1,000-$7,500
  • Reckless driving: $300-$1,000
  • Speeding: $300-$500
  • Other traffic violation: $300-$500

The decision comes on the heels of Tory Johnson’s new bail ruling. Johnson is charged with murder and assault in the deadly shooting at Bama Lanes last weekend. He was released on $270,000 bail shortly after his arrest, prompting Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey to petition for a bail increase.

Montgomery Circuit Judge Tiffany B. McCord raised Johnson’s total bail to $860,000 Thursday. He is now back in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

