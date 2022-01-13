Wiregrass JUCO media day

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of baseball and softball seasons are on the horizon, and Wednesday several local junior college coaches around the Wiregrass met with the media to discuss their upcoming seasons.

Wallace, Enterprise State and LBW were all in attendance as each head coach previewed what is in store for 2022.

Right here in Dothan, the Lady Govs are ready to build off of last year’s success which ended with a 42-18 record.

Ten players from that team will be returning this season under David Russo who will be entering year eight at Wallace.

“I like our depth,” said Russo. “I won’t say this is the most talented team I’ve ever had but I like our depth. We’re pretty deep so if someone is in a slump we’re not going to have to stick through someone going 0-20. There will be someone to jump in and take their spot. So, it’s going to be really interesting. I think we’re going to have a pretty good ball club but this year I think more than ever I think everybody in the conference is better.”

Over in Enterprise it’s the beginning of a new era for the Boll Weevils with former Wallace assistant Clair Goodson taking over the reigns as a first year head coach.

Goodson said, “Expectations obviously are high. I’ve been to the conference tournament with Wallace many years, so I expect to do the same with my girls. It’s going to be a fun year. We’ve got a lot of freshman but they’re very enthusiastic. They’ve been jumping on what I’m trying to do early, since day one last week. So they’re excited and they know the goal as well.”

Both teams boasts a load of local talent which makes for a competitive conference.

The Wallace Govs open up their season January 29th at home, and Enterprise State will be on the road for game one February 4th.

The Govs baseball team is coming off a successful 2021 season where they finished runner-up in the ACCC Championship with a 39-19 record.

Now, they will look to claim the title this year with a load of guys returning.

“It’s one of those things where we have plenty of arms this year,” said Wallace head coach Mackey Sasser. “We’ve got the guys returning that were hurt last year. So, I feel like we have a really good team because we have so many sophomores that have been around the program for so long. We’re just going to go and try to finish what we couldn’t finish last year.”

The Enterprise Boll Weevils are adding a lot of fresh faces to the roster this season but the talent and drive to win is still there.

“The big thing for us we’re only returning basically probably two guys that had significant playing time last year,” said Enterprise State head coach Bubba Frichter. “So, you know we’ll just see where it goes but so far so good. You know at the end of the day we all like our team it’s just a matter of being battle tested.”

Wallace opens the season on the road February 4th, and Enterprise State will be on the road as well for game one February 7th.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.