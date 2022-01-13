WATCH: Alabama Physicians discuss Omicron and Treatment

(WTVY) - Physicians with the Medical Association of the State of Alabama will discuss and answer questions about the COVID-19 omicron variant and available treatment options during a live webcast on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 4:30 PM.

WTVY will carry the webcast on the video player attached to this story and the WTVY News 4 app.

The discussion will feature Dr. Aruna Arora, President of the Medical Association of the State of Alabama, Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama State Health Officer, Dr. Michael Saag, infectious disease expert at UAB, and Dr. David Thrasher, a pulmonologist.

The Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting more than 10,000 new cases of COVID per day in the state – a record high for Alabama.

More than 16,000 Alabamians have died of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.