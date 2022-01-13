Unsecured firearms leading to a number of injuries & deaths among children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s death in Hueytown is a tragic reminder of the dangers firearms can present when found and used by children.

Sadly, this was not an isolated incident and is symbolic of a larger problem.

“It’s a huge issue. Guns are the leading cause of death for children and teens in the United States,” said Moms Demand Action Alabama Chapter Co-lead Susan Kirkpatrick.

The Moms Demand Action group is working to raise awareness on the dangers an unsecured firearm present in the home. Their “Be Smart” program teaches both young kids and adults, still many are unaware of the danger.

“A lot of them really just aren’t aware of the dangers of having an unsecured gun in the home.”

Some groups and individuals are, that includes law enforcement agencies all across Alabama. Many of whom have partnered with Project Child Safe to provide gun locks to the community to keep children safe.

“You unlock it and remove one end from the lock. Then you take your gun when it is unloosed and the magazine is removed, then you run the end of the gun lock through the grip. Then you take it, place it back in the lock. Lock it then remove the key. When in place properly even if you pull the trigger the slide can’t move forward so the gun can’t fire,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Joni Money.

For a full list of law enforcement agencies where you can pick up a free gun lock, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.