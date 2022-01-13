Advertisement

UAB Media Q&A today at 12 p.m. with Dr. David Kimberlin, pediatric infectious diseases expert

By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB will host a media Q&A today at noon with David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Kimberlin will provide updates on the Omicron surge, COVID-19 in pediatric patients, vaccinations and guidelines to help protect children.

You can watch the address here or on the News4 App.

