UAB Media Q&A today at 12 p.m. with Dr. David Kimberlin, pediatric infectious diseases expert

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UAB will host a media Q&A today at noon with David Kimberlin, M.D., co-director of UAB and Children’s of Alabama’s Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases. Kimberlin will provide updates on the Omicron surge, COVID-19 in pediatric patients, vaccinations and guidelines to help protect children.

