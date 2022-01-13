Advertisement

Scammers use Early Co. deputy’s name to fool victims

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using a local deputy’s name.

In a release Thursday, the sheriff’s office says someone is calling people and claiming to be Sergeant James Kimble from the Early County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the call recipient there is an active warrant out for their arrest that can be cleared if money is sent to “Sgt. Kimble.”

According to ECSO, several people in the area have fallen for the scam.

Chief Deputy Tim Hardrick says, “The Sheriff’s Office would never call and try to solicit money in exchange for a warrant being dismissed. Deputies would not be collecting any monies for any reason. If it doesn’t sound right, call your local law enforcement agency right away.”

If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be Sgt. Kimble and asking you to purchase cards for money in exchange for a warrant to be dismissed, immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call (229) 723-3577 and file a report.

The sheriff’s office stresses do not give the caller any personal information.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
File image
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
HONESTY COOLER
Flowers of Hope in Dothan adds new option for customers
Headland Under the Oaks
Headland’s Main Street organization award Main Street Hero