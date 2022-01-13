Scammers use Early Co. deputy’s name to fool victims

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - The Early County Sheriff’s Office says scammers are using a local deputy’s name.

In a release Thursday, the sheriff’s office says someone is calling people and claiming to be Sergeant James Kimble from the Early County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer tells the call recipient there is an active warrant out for their arrest that can be cleared if money is sent to “Sgt. Kimble.”

According to ECSO, several people in the area have fallen for the scam.

Chief Deputy Tim Hardrick says, “The Sheriff’s Office would never call and try to solicit money in exchange for a warrant being dismissed. Deputies would not be collecting any monies for any reason. If it doesn’t sound right, call your local law enforcement agency right away.”

If you receive a call from anyone claiming to be Sgt. Kimble and asking you to purchase cards for money in exchange for a warrant to be dismissed, immediately contact your local law enforcement agency or call (229) 723-3577 and file a report.

The sheriff’s office stresses do not give the caller any personal information.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.