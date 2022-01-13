Advertisement

Ozark City Schools adds voluntary COVID testing

COVID test
COVID test(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - On top of masking up, Ozark City Schools has added an extra element to combating COVID-19.

The district now has voluntary COVID-19 testing in all schools.

Testing is free for students and staff every Monday.

Advanced signup is required.

It’s made possible through the University of Alabama Birmingham and the State Department of Education.

All in an effort to stay ahead of a spike.

“This data is gonna help us to make decisions as to how long we need to continue to wear masks in Ozark City Schools,” expresses Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. “We know that, based on some recent data we’ve looked at, there has not been a spike as of yet, and so we continue to monitor our numbers hoping that this is again a temporary solution that we can have in place to remain in school.”

For more information and to sign your child up for testing, visit the Ozark City Schools’ website.

