National Forests in Alabama will be free for MLK holiday

(WTVY) - The information below was provided by the U.S. Forest Service.

(Press Release) -- Fee-Free dates announced for the National Forests in Alabama

In Alabama, national forests are Great Escapes! There’s something for everyone who enjoys the great outdoors, and the fee-free days provide a great opportunity to visit a new place or an old favorite.

The first fee-free day of 2022 is during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, January 17, 2022.

All standard amenity sites, such as day-use and picnic areas, are waived during Fee-Free days. However, the waiver doesn’t include camping fees, shooting range fees, or boat launch fees.

Plan your trip today at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/alabama/recreation.

For future planning, the U.S. Forest Service will observe fee-free days for these dates in 2022:

January 17: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.

February 21: Presidents Day

June 11: National Get Outdoors Day

September 24: National Public Lands Day

November 11: Veterans Day

Plan ahead today and download our Great Escapes Mobile App which features our virtual tour guide Eva Longleaf, alerts, safety messages, Know Before You Go notifications, contact information, recreation fees, maps and more. Download today by visiting https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/alabama/home/?cid=fseprd499495.

