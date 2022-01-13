More sun this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Not as chilly to start off this morning, temperatures are in the upper 30s and lower 40s around the area. This afternoon we will see more sun than clouds and temperatures will warm into the lower to middle 60s for highs. Tomorrow more of the same with a few clouds and highs in the 60s. Saturday we will turn our eyes to our next cold front, this will bring the chance of showers and storms back into the Wiregrass right now our severe risk looks low but we will keep an eye on it. Sunday very chilly air behind the front we won’t make it out of the 40s for afternoon highs and if we see any left over moisture behind the front we could see a few snow flakes. Very chilly to start off the next week with lows in the upper 20s Monday night.

TODAY – Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 40°. Winds: NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 63°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 42° High: 65° 80%

SUN: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 48° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 48° High: 61° 30%

FRI: Cloudy. Low: 30° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

