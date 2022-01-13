Advertisement

Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle

Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a tracker on a woman's car.(Constable Mark Herman's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for stalking after they say he placed a tracking device on a woman’s vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the office of Constable Mark Herman said Ali Gharrawi was arrested and charged with a stalking felony after deputies responded to a disturbance in Houston.

When they arrived on location, the deputies were met by a woman who said she was being followed by a man she was familiar with and was afraid of being harmed by him.

When the deputies investigated, they found a tracker they say the man placed on the woman’s car. They also said he had threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

Gharrari was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Dothan City Schools to switch to fully remote learning
Dothan City Schools goes remote due to COVID-19
Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Dothan City Schools
DCS parent reacts to school closures
Southeast Health hospital
Southeast Health sees increase in COVID hospitalizations, along with the entire state

Latest News

Ronnie Spector appears in the press room after performing at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame...
‘60s icon Ronnie Spector, who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78
Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.
Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in support of...
Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action
FILE - The YouTube app is shown on an iPad on March 20, 2018.
Fact checkers say YouTube lets its platform be ‘weaponized’
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting President's Biden speech in Atlanta Tuesday...
McConnell blasts Biden's voting rights speech as "unpresidential"