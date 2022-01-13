Local schools work to keep doors open

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - As some school systems turn to remote learning, one local district is doing everything they can to keep doors open.

In the words of Mark Farris, Rehobeth Middle School Principal, it’s “business as usual but it’s not business as usual.”

Staff members are stepping up to take on roles they didn’t necessarily sign up for, but it’s all hands on deck to keep students in the classroom.

“I have been teaching classes all week,” says Farris. “In fact, today will be the first day I don’t have a class…yet, but that may change. My counselors are both teaching classes today, my media specialist has taught classes this week.”

Administrators and other staff filling in for sick teachers is becoming the new normal for many schools.

“We’re doing okay, we’re making it,” Farris continues. “We’re keeping the doors open and that’s what we’re trying to do. Kids need to be in the classroom, we are still recovering from the year that we had to send kids home, so we wanna avoid that at all costs.”

All are going the extra mile to put students’ education at the forefront.

“We’re trying to hold on and our central office, our administrators at schools, everybody’s been covering classes whenever they can,” expresses Brandy White, Superintendent of Houston County Schools. “We’re trying to keep things as normal as possible for our kids so that they can stay in school and for those parents so that they can go to work.”

Working as a team, volunteering to fill in wherever needed.

“Everybody has thrown in; I’m not hearing any complaints,” continues Farris. “Now, I know they’re tired, I can see it I their eyes, they’re tired. Some of them are covering during their planning every day.”

Hoping to get over the hump with the COVID spike and have a normal rest of the school year.

“One of my teachers put it this way: ‘this too shall pass, it might be like a kidney stone passing, but it will pass,’” finished Farris.

White says if it gets to the point where they do not have enough staff, they’re considering the option of going virtual for 9th-12th graders and keeping K-8 open.

That would allow secondary teachers to cover half the day virtually and then cover elementary or middle classes for the other half.

