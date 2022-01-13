Judge will decide McCraney trial witnesses on case-by-case basis

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County judge will consider on a situation-by-situation basis what testimony to allow during the much-anticipated trial of Coley McCraney, who is charged with murdering two Dothan teens.

Circuit Judge William Filmore’s ruling comes in response to defense claims they are prepared to present evidence that others may have killed 17-year-olds J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett in 1999.

Among them is a witness who will testify that an Ozark police officer confessed to those crimes at a Christmas party, attorney David Harrison said during a court hearing last week.

He also claims another person saw a police officer near the crime scene only hours before police discovered the girls’ bodies in the trunk of their car.

Harrison, during trial, will probably attempt to drudge up the arrest of a Johnny William Barrentine, the man first charged with killing Ms. Beasley and Ms. Hawlett. Those charges were dropped.

Barrentine is deceased as is at least one other man some have speculated is a suspect.

Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery hopes Judge Filmore will bar what Emery believes are rumors, hearsay, and testimony that fails to meet a legal threshold for trial admittance.

Emery points that DNA implicates only one person-- Coley McCraney, a 48-year-old man who lived near the Ozark crime scene.

When proposed testimony that could be an issue during McCraney’s trial, it will be discussed outside the jury’s presence, Filmore ruled.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys, under a gag order, do not comment publicly about the McCraney case that scheduled for trial on May 2.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

