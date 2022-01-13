January 13 is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day

(WTVY) - The information below is from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

(Press Release) -- TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today is National AMBER Alert Awareness Day and FDLE is highlighting Florida’s seven active AMBER Alert cases.

Zachary Bernhardt, missing since 2000, lead investigative agency Clearwater PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=191

Jarkeius Adside, missing since 2001, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=510

Trenton Duckett, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Leesburg PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=17643

Bryan Dossantos-Gomes, missing since 2006, lead investigative agency Ft. Myers PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust.asp?ID=18898

HaLeigh Cummings, missing since 2009, Putnam County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=28474

Unidentified female, missing since 2018, lead investigative agency Titusville PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust1pic.asp?ID=201234

Andrew Caballeiro, missing since 2020, lead investigative agency Miami-Dade PD: https://www.fdle.state.fl.us/MCICSearch/Flyers/FlyerCust2pic.asp?ID=269390

FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said, “Citizen-provided information and tips continue to prove invaluable in missing children cases throughout Florida. Please take a few minutes to review these cases. If you have any information, contact the local agency listed on the flyer or 911.”

Thousands of Floridians have signed up at www.missingchildrenalert.com to receive Florida AMBER Alerts via e-mail and text message. You can also follow FDLE on Facebook and Twitter, allowing you to quickly share alerts with others on social media.

Every second counts! Learn how you can #BeatTheClock by knowing the common misconceptions about missing persons cases in Florida.

