Holmes County cancels school for Friday

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Holmes County schools will be closed Friday, January 14, due to staff shortages.

Superintendent Buddy L. Brown says that Holmes County and the Holmes District Schools are seeing a spike in COVID and other seasonal illnesses, so they will take a Wellness Day on Friday.

The district hopes that a Wellness Day in addition to the federal holiday on Monday, students and staff who are ill will have a time for recovery, and for everyone, a time to avoid possible exposure to illness. Schools will be back in session on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The number of staff members being ill is impacting the district’s ability to run schools with enough adults to supervise the students in attendance.

Brown says extracurricular activities can continue as planned, at the discretion of each school. Parents should check with their schools for any changes.

