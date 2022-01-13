Advertisement

Headland’s Main Street organization award Main Street Hero

Headland Under the Oaks
Headland Under the Oaks(WTVY)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Many consider Police Chief Mark Jones an everyday hero, now the City of Headland is giving him a little extra recognition.

Chief Jones was recently awarded the Main Street Hero Award. This award is given to individuals who go above and beyond for the Main Street Organization in Headland.

“we selected him because he did so much for our organization he really helped and showed up to help us organize our under the oaks car show and just went above and beyond with pouring himself into that and making it a success for us,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

Although Chief Jones received the award, Main Street officials say downtown events couldn’t happen without the help of the entire Headland Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
File image
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
HONESTY COOLER
Flowers of Hope in Dothan adds new option for customers