Headland’s Main Street organization award Main Street Hero

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Many consider Police Chief Mark Jones an everyday hero, now the City of Headland is giving him a little extra recognition.

Chief Jones was recently awarded the Main Street Hero Award. This award is given to individuals who go above and beyond for the Main Street Organization in Headland.

“we selected him because he did so much for our organization he really helped and showed up to help us organize our under the oaks car show and just went above and beyond with pouring himself into that and making it a success for us,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

Although Chief Jones received the award, Main Street officials say downtown events couldn’t happen without the help of the entire Headland Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.