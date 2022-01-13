Advertisement

Governor Brian Kemp State of the State Address

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Brian P. Kemp will deliver the 2022 State of the State Address before the General Assembly this morning.

The Georgia legislative session began on Monday.

You can watch the address here or on the News4 App.

