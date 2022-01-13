Geneva Panthers on a hot streak

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - It has been quite the turnaround for the Geneva Panthers girl’s basketball team.

After an 0-4 start to the season, the Panthers have rattled off 13 straight victories, and have no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Now that the team is healthy, they are reaping the rewards.

Despite just having one senior on the team, the Panthers continue to impress on the court in hopes of making another trip to the final four.

Head Coach Rich Bixby said, “They make great passes. They look for the open player. They’re very unselfish players. We’ve had I think 7 different leading scores and so you know that’s what you look for in a team.”

“Our defense has been pretty good,” said junior Madison Johnson. “We work to get turnovers so that we can get Easy layups and fast breaks. That’s definitely been it and our shooting has been pretty good. Everything has just been clicking.”

Geneva will host Graceville on Thursday in hopes pushing that win streak to 14.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.