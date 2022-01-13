Advertisement

Flowers of Hope in Dothan adds new option for customers

HONESTY COOLER
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Are you someone that forgets birthdays or anniversaries? If so, getting a flower arrangement may be a little easier for you now.

After seeing a recent uptick in their business, Flowers of Hope in Dothan, has added a new addition. They now have an honesty cooler set up outside where you can stop by anytime of day, grab an arrangement out of the cooler and pay for it through their honesty system.

“It gives us the upper hand with our customers, and we do trust you we want you to come, and it brings in more people and sometimes people don’t want to interact with somebody we just want to go pick out what we want and leave and that’s okay we have that for you,” said Brittney Jordan - Flowers of Hope.

The honesty cooler is cash only and has arrangements for all price ranges. Flowers of Hope is also looking for any suggestions from the public to go along with the cooler.

