Enterprise City Schools may go virtual

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Schools say they may have to go virtual.

On Wednesday ECS saw over 100 employees and about 900 students stay home due to COVID.

While the system hasn’t made a formal decision yet, officials say change is critical to avoiding closure.

Masks are optional right now and case numbers are trending in the wrong direction for the schools.

The five-day quarantine is allowing staff to return sooner if they feel okay, but with numbers going up instead of down.

The district knows turning virtual will be their only option if they cannot properly staff their buildings.

Dr. Zel Thomas, Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools expresses, “Everybody knows virtual is not the ideal way for most kids, but we will make it work, and like I said our objective is if we do have to, we’re gonna try and make it as short a term as possible, but there are no guarantees on it because we just don’t know, but right now we’re not looking at any long-term if we end up having to go that route.”

Depending on the situation, the whole school system could switch to remote learning or potentially just certain schools that are considered “hot spots.”

Dr. Thomas says if the decision is made to close schools, know they’ve exhausted every other option, because their system want students in the classrooms.

ECS wants parents to be aware that the switch to virtual could happen at any point and at a short notice if staffing issues spiral out of their control.

