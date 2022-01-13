EJI’s Legacy Museum named Alabama’s 2022 Attraction of the Year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum has been recognized as the state’s 2022 Attraction of the Year.

The Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration was honored by the Alabama Tourism Department during the governor’s conference on tourism Friday.

The new and expanded museum held a grand opening in October. Since then, EJI says thousands of people from across the country have visited the museum.

EJI says visitors are provided the opportunity to view a comprehensive history of the United States with a focus on the legacy of slavery. The museum presents exhibits and information about the Transatlantic Slave Trade, a detailed examination of Reconstruction and an expanded set of exhibits on the civil rights era.

The museum is situated at 400 N. Court St. It is also the site of the welcome center, ticket office, gift shop and Pannie-George’s Kitchen.

