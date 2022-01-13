Advertisement

Early County Elementary School students are offered a new yoga class

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Students at Early County Elementary School are being offered a new way to relieve COVID-related stress.

Early County Family Connection is offering a 12-week after-school yoga program on Mondays for first through fifth graders. Funding for the program was made possible through extra COVID relief funding.

Local yoga instructor Hannah Harrison will be leading the hour-long class with the kids.

“Yoga is something they can do for their lifetime,” says Erin Lee, Executive Director, Early County Family Connection. “So by starting with elementary aged children, they’re being exposed to this at an early age, and we hope that it’s something they incorporate into their lifestyle for their well being.”

Registration for the program is $10, and a yoga mat will be provided for each student. To sign up for this program, call Early County Family Connection at (229) 723-5122.

