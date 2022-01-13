Advertisement

Dry Now, But Turning Wet This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Quiet weather continues for Friday, but we’ll see big changes over the weekend. A powerful storm system will swing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms across the Wiregrass Saturday night. Cold air follows for Sunday, with the chance for a few PM snow flurries. We’ll see sunshine return Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°.  Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°.  Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 40° High: 65° 80% late

SUN: Early rain, cloudy, a snowflake late. Low: 48° High: 48° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 5%

THU: Early showers, mostly cloudy.  Low: 53° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-22
More sun this afternoon
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 01-13-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 12, 2022
Cotton is a major crop that is being impacted by disease.
Above-average winter warmth may lead to complications for 2022 growing season