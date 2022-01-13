Dry Now, But Turning Wet This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Quiet weather continues for Friday, but we’ll see big changes over the weekend. A powerful storm system will swing a round of showers and a few thunderstorms across the Wiregrass Saturday night. Cold air follows for Sunday, with the chance for a few PM snow flurries. We’ll see sunshine return Monday.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 63°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 40°. Winds light and variable.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 40° High: 65° 80% late

SUN: Early rain, cloudy, a snowflake late. Low: 48° High: 48° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 31° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 5%

THU: Early showers, mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 57° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

