DHCLS Partners with DCS, Bright Key on STEAM Initiative

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) has partnered with the Dothan City Schools (DCS) and Bright Key to offer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) education classes at Selma Street Elementary School. This new initiative will support learning and literacy for school-children, one of the areas of focus identified in the library’s extensive strategic plan for 2022 through 2026.

Over the course of the semester, DHCLS Youth Services staff will facilitate a series of classes for fourth- and fifth-grade students. Using a variety of tools, students will have hands-on experience with computers, coding, robotics, three-dimensional drawing, and other concepts. Through the partnership, DHCLS, DCS, and Bright Key hope to enhance students’ comprehension and understanding of STEAM concepts, while improving their academic confidence and learning skills in general.

“Countless studies have shown that early exposure to STEAM concepts is critical to student growth and success,” says Kristin North, DHCLS Youth Services Manager. “We all learn in different ways. By partnering with Bright Key and Dothan City Schools, we hope to spark students’ life-long interest in STEAM through these hands-on learning opportunities.”

For more information about DHCLS, including the library’s programs, resources, and services for children and their families, visit www.dhcls.org.

