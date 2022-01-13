Competitive Funding Process for Non-profit Organizations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eligible non-profit organizations seeking funds to operate social service programs benefiting Dothan residents may apply to the Competitive Funding Process. Eligible uses for these funds include services to clients and program operating costs. Last year, the City of Dothan provided over $483,000 in social service funds in support of 13 local agencies and programs.

A wide variety of agencies and programs have received funding, including youth and seniors.

Applications will be available at the following locations:

• City of Dothan, Planning & Development, 126 North St. Andrews, Dothan

• On the City of Dothan’s website at www.dothan.org

A Mandatory Technical Assistance (TA) Training will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from Noon-1:30 pm at the General Services Department, 288 Complex Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. Participants must register; only one (1) person per Agency may attend. Additional one-on-one technical assistance will be provided to new applicants as needed.

Completed applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on the date listed above. Submit all applications and attachments to the City of Dothan, Planning & Development, PO Box 2128, Dothan AL 36302. Applications can also be dropped off at Customer Service, 1st Floor, Dothan Civic Center, 126 North St. Andrews, before the deadline. For more information, contact Kelly H. Mierkowski, CDBG Program Administrator, 334-615-4417, kmierkowsk@dothan.org.

