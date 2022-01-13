Advertisement

Competitive Funding Process for Non-profit Organizations

Love Dothan campaign
Love Dothan campaign(Source: Facebook/City of Dothan)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Eligible non-profit organizations seeking funds to operate social service programs benefiting Dothan residents may apply to the Competitive Funding Process. Eligible uses for these funds include services to clients and program operating costs. Last year, the City of Dothan provided over $483,000 in social service funds in support of 13 local agencies and programs.

A wide variety of agencies and programs have received funding, including youth and seniors.

Applications will be available at the following locations:

• City of Dothan, Planning & Development, 126 North St. Andrews, Dothan

• On the City of Dothan’s website at www.dothan.org

A Mandatory Technical Assistance (TA) Training will be held on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 from Noon-1:30 pm at the General Services Department, 288 Complex Drive, Dothan, AL 36303. Participants must register; only one (1) person per Agency may attend. Additional one-on-one technical assistance will be provided to new applicants as needed.

Completed applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on the date listed above. Submit all applications and attachments to the City of Dothan, Planning & Development, PO Box 2128, Dothan AL 36302. Applications can also be dropped off at Customer Service, 1st Floor, Dothan Civic Center, 126 North St. Andrews, before the deadline. For more information, contact Kelly H. Mierkowski, CDBG Program Administrator, 334-615-4417, kmierkowsk@dothan.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wtvy.com/2022/01/13/competitive-funding-process-non-profit-organizations/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Books at DHCLS
DHCLS Partners with DCS, Bright Key on STEAM Initiative
Doctors have been beating the drum about getting vaccinated and now getting boosted. But so...
UAB Media Q&A today at 12 p.m. with Dr. David Kimberlin, pediatric infectious diseases expert
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Governor Brian Kemp State of the State Address
Coley McCraney as he is led into the Dale County courthouse. He's charged with the murders of...
Judge to decide controversial testimony in McCraney trial