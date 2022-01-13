Advertisement

City of Headland community calendar filling up with events

The City of Headland
The City of Headland(The City of Headland)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is not letting rising COVID-19 cases put a damper on upcoming events. While safety is their number one priority, they realize community involvement is needed and plan to take all precautions necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We like to encourage people to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and make sure that they are in line with what are state requirements are and what they’re encouraging people to do to stay safe. we also like to provide hand sanitizer and we have masks available if you show up and want to come in and decide that you need a mask, we just try to make each environment as comfortable as possible for those who attend,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

These are just some of the events that Headland has coming up, on Monday February 7th they will be hosting “Breakfast and Business” with the mayor. They will be recognizing local businesses and organizations for their annual Gemmy Awards on February 24th.

In April you can find the Wiregrass Turkey Rodeo along with the kick-off of another year of Under the Oaks.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Five
File image
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
Despite court orders, Alabama prison officials failed to freeze stimulus funds sent to prisoners
HONESTY COOLER
Flowers of Hope in Dothan adds new option for customers
Headland Under the Oaks
Headland’s Main Street organization award Main Street Hero