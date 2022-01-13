City of Headland community calendar filling up with events

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Headland is not letting rising COVID-19 cases put a damper on upcoming events. While safety is their number one priority, they realize community involvement is needed and plan to take all precautions necessary to keep everyone safe.

“We like to encourage people to follow the Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines and make sure that they are in line with what are state requirements are and what they’re encouraging people to do to stay safe. we also like to provide hand sanitizer and we have masks available if you show up and want to come in and decide that you need a mask, we just try to make each environment as comfortable as possible for those who attend,” said Adrienne Wilkins - Headland Chamber Executive Director.

These are just some of the events that Headland has coming up, on Monday February 7th they will be hosting “Breakfast and Business” with the mayor. They will be recognizing local businesses and organizations for their annual Gemmy Awards on February 24th.

In April you can find the Wiregrass Turkey Rodeo along with the kick-off of another year of Under the Oaks.

