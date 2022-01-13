BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.

Just after 5 P.M, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Callaway Fire Department responded to a call at a house on East Seventh Street in reference to a gunshot wound to a two-year-old. Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Jeremy Mathis said the male child was pronounced dead, despite their efforts. Mathis said there is no threat to the public. He adds investigators are working to identify all the factors surrounding what led up to this event.

“We got our crime scene unit out here that will continue processing the scene. We’ll continue speaking with anyone that has information on what happened tonight {Wednesday} and once that’s done, we’ll hopefully have a clearer picture of what happened. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy at this time,” said Mathis.

Mathis said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

