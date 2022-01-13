Advertisement

BCSO: Accidental shooting in Callaway leaves child dead

By Dani Travis
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a child is dead after an accidental shooting in Callaway Wednesday evening.

Just after 5 P.M, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Callaway Fire Department responded to a call at a house on East Seventh Street in reference to a gunshot wound to a two-year-old. Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Jeremy Mathis said the male child was pronounced dead, despite their efforts. Mathis said there is no threat to the public. He adds investigators are working to identify all the factors surrounding what led up to this event.

“We got our crime scene unit out here that will continue processing the scene. We’ll continue speaking with anyone that has information on what happened tonight {Wednesday} and once that’s done, we’ll hopefully have a clearer picture of what happened. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy at this time,” said Mathis.

Mathis said this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to call the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula
Gantt Lake
Death investigation closed nearly 2 months after body found in Gantt Lake
MCSD release statement in response to a circulating after school Satan Club flyer
School district defends ‘After School Satan Club’ after promotional flyers surface

Latest News

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp delivers State of the State address
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp delivers State of the State Address
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday
Love Dothan campaign
Competitive Funding Process for Non-profit Organizations
Charles Edward Peterson, Jr. was arrested in Illinois and charged with murder.
Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Eve murder
Books at DHCLS
DHCLS Partners with DCS, Bright Key on STEAM Initiative