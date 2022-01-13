Alabama surpasses one million cumulative COVID cases since pandemic began

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week Alabama officially surpassed one million cumulative COVID-19 cases. This is a major milestone state health experts hoped we wouldn’t reach.

There is a pattern with these cumulative case numbers. The highest jump in numbers seem to be during the Winter holidays.

As the chart shows, cases skyrocketed since the first Summer of the pandemic. In July 2020, there were 65,715 cumulative cases in the state.

Six months later, that number jumped more than six-times higher to 430,109 cumulative cases.

Fast forward to the six-month stretch between January 2021 and July 2021, we see another surge, though it is smaller. That’s when Alabama hit the half-million mark for COVID cases, sitting at 556,072.

Now, here we are six months later, and that number doubles, now at 1,004,622.

The one thing this data doesn’t show is results for at-home COVID tests. That means this case count from the Alabama Department of Public Health could be off by thousands.

Right now, state health experts tell News 4 there’s no way to track at-home tests, so it’s likely we’ll never fully know the total impact of the virus.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

