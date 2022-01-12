Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY)-A judge has dismissed a $6 million lawsuit brought by a man wrongly arrested for his wife’s murder, though that dismissal may not be final.

Carl Harris filed the suit against the City of Ozark and, its former police chief, and a former Ozark police investigator, claiming he arrested him in 2016 for the murder of his wife without cause.

The body of Tracey Harris, killed in 1990, was found in the Choctawhatchee River, about eight miles south of Ozark.

Hours before he would have gone on trial for murder in 2019, a witness came forward and implicated her former husband, Jeff Beasley, who confessed and is in prison.

U.S. Chief District Judge Emily Marks ruled, despite the seriousness of the situation, that Harris’ constitutional rights have been not violated and dismissed his claims that he is the victim of malicious prosecution.

Judge Marks left the door ajar for the case to continue. She gave Harris and his attorney, David Harrison, until next month to amend their lawsuit before putting finality to her ruling.

