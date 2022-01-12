Advertisement

Quiet End To The Work Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Pleasant winter weather is on track for the end of the work week with mainly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 60s. We’re tracking a storm system for the weekend, set to turn us wet Saturday night, then much colder on Sunday. At this point, there looks to be a chance for a few snow flurries later Sunday afternoon/early evening.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 36°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds W at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny to partly cloudy.  Low: 38° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 40° High: 65° 80% late

SUN: Early rain, cloudy, a snowflake late. Low: 48° High: 48° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

