Ozark veterinarian no long associated with practice

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After coming under fire in April regarding the release of disturbing videos of mistreating a cat, Dr. Richard Timothy Logan announced that he would no longer be associated with Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital.

A letter was posted on the office’s door stating that effective January 10th, 2022, Dr. Logan would no longer be associated with the animal hospital. As for keeping their doors open that will be determined if they are capable of finding a replacement veterinarian before January 31, 2022. If a replacement is not found before that date then the office will close for veterinary business.

News 4 has reached out to the Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital and their attorney, no phone calls have been returned at this time regarding an update of the progress of a replacement.

For patients looking to obtain medications or copies of record they can do so by calling the front desk at 334-774-9309.

