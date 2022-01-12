More clouds than sun this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s lower to middle 30s around the area. This afternoon we will see more clouds than sun with temperatures making it into the upper 50s for highs. Tomorrow more sun than clouds with highs back in the 60s, by the weekend we will watch our next cold front come in late in the day Saturday. This will bring our next chance of showers and storms right now our severe threat looks low as the system moves through. Turning really chilly behind it with temperatures Sunday only in the 40s for afternoon highs.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy. High near 57°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 38°. Winds: Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 64°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy, rain moves in late. Low: 40° High: 65° 60%

SUN: Rain early, partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 48° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 54° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 29° High: 57° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 63° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 48° High: 64° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 3-4 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.