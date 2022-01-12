Advertisement

Man arrested after mother takes pot brownies to card game at senior center, court docs say

By Jessica Brown and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TABOR, S.D. (KTIV/Gray News) – A teacher in South Dakota was arrested after officials said his mother unknowingly brought a batch of pot brownies he baked to a card game at a senior center.

KTIV reports court documents say several people called 911 Jan. 4 for possible poisoning at the Tabor Senior Center.

Each of the patients had been at the senior center for a card game earlier that day.

After investigating, the responding deputy believed that all patients were under the influence of THC from a batch of brownies brought to the center.

According to officials, 46-year-old Michael Koranda, an elementary school teacher, told police he had baked a pan of brownies using half a pound of THC butter he had gotten over the weekend in Colorado.

His mother took the brownies to her card game, not knowing they were made with THC.

Koranda was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2022 KTIV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan City Schools to switch to fully remote learning
Dothan City Schools goes remote due to COVID-19
Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Dothan City Schools to switch to fully remote learning
DCS parent reacts to school closures
One man is dead and two other are in the hospital with serious injuries after a multi-car crash...
DeFuniak Springs man killed in fatal crash Monday
Southeast Health hospital
Southeast Health sees increase in COVID hospitalizations, along with the entire state

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid listens during an...
Former Senate leader Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
Budgeting in the new year, tips from finance experts
Early County getting a jump start on personal finance lessons with students
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago students back in classrooms with union vote ahead
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
Youngstown City Health Department worker Faith Terreri grabs two at-home COVID-19 test kits to...
Biden sending more COVID-19 tests to schools