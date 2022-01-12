Advertisement

James opens gubernatorial campaign with evangelical appeal

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Business owner Tim James is appealing to evangelical Christian voters as he opens his Republican campaign for governor of Alabama.

James spoke in front of the state Capitol at a kickoff event Wednesday. He railed against the threat of “godless Marxism,” quoted scripture and claimed God has called the conservative state to lead the nation.

James is the son of former Gov. Fob James.

He attacked Gov. Kay Ivey and other GOP leaders over the approval of medical marijuana, an educational system that trails much of the nation and vaccination policies.

James previously ran for governor in 2002 and 2010, when he narrowly missed making the GOP runoff.

