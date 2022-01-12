HH-60L Blackhawk MEDEVAC finds final resting place on Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. (WTVY) -Making its trip from Joint Base Langely-Eustis, Virginia – the HH-60l is the only one of its kind on display in the entire Army.

“For us it’s going to serve as a capability development tool.”

The retired Category B maintenance trainer will be taking on a list of new responsibilities.

“So, when we need to improve medical evacuations capabilities inside the aircraft on the outside of the aircraft, we have a model here that we can use in real time to be able to take measurements or be able to do a task on the inside for various studies,” said Col. Samuel Fricks - Division Chief of Medical Evacuations Concepts and Capabilities Division.

But while it is seeing a new life, the history of this aircraft remains.

“We found that it made a connection with soldiers who had previously served on this aircraft”

Colonel Samuel Fricks relating it to a missing solider who has been found after many years.

“It served in Afghanistan, Iraq there is photos of it flying through the grand canyon doing vice presidential support in Wyoming and then a picture of it frozen in ice in Afghanistan.”

The aircraft is also permanently carrying a significant piece of it’s past life.

“The names on the cargo door that you see behind me are the last two crew members who flew this aircraft and dropped it off to the maintenance facility when it became a trainer so it’s last flight those were the back two crew members the crew chief and the flight medic.”

The aircraft will be placed on it’s permanent display as well as begin its training purposes sometime in the spring.

