Advertisement

Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football...
Georgia's Stetson Bennett celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game against Alabama Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (WTOC) - The University of Georgia released details on how it will celebrate the Bulldogs’ 2021 National Championship.

On Saturday, Jan. 15, a parade down Lumpkin Street to Sanford Stadium will start at 12:30 p.m. with a Dawg Walk at 1 p.m., and a formal program will begin at 2 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Gates will open at noon.

Here’s where Georgians can see Bulldogs’ hard-won championship trophy

All tickets are complimentary and will be available to season ticket holders and students Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Thursday, Jan. 13 via an online request form. Remaining tickets will be available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 13 – Friday, Jan. 14, according to UGA Athletics.

The university says all regular gameday procedures will be followed with campus opening up to visitors on Saturday at 7 a.m.

More details will be made available at GeorgiaDogs.com.

Small town celebrates big win for hometown boy

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Dothan City Schools to switch to fully remote learning
Dothan City Schools goes remote due to COVID-19
Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Dothan City Schools
DCS parent reacts to school closures
Southeast Health hospital
Southeast Health sees increase in COVID hospitalizations, along with the entire state

Latest News

The Southern Poverty Law Center's Civil Rights Memorial in Montgomery, Alabama.
Montgomery Civil Rights Memorial Center to reopen with new exhibits
WRGX First News at 4
City of Oxford working to get Safe Haven Baby Box
Signs encouraged voters to come out and renew the Dale County school tax.
Dale County voters renew century-old school funding tax
DCS goes remote
DCS remote learning