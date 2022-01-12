Dale County voters renew century-old school funding tax

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County voters have renewed a century-old tax funding the school systems in the county.

The special initiative vote on Tuesday saw a very low turnout with less than 4 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.

With 95% of votes counted, the tax received strong support, showing almost 90% approval of renewing the tax.

The tax that was initially enacted in 1920 must be renewed every 30 years. Tuesday was the fourth time the tax was on the ballot to be renewed.

The tax totals 5 mills and is divided among the school districts serving Dale County.

There is a 1 mil county-wide tax that goes to all five school systems (Dale County, Ozark City, Enterprise City, Daleville City, and Dothan City school systems) that serve the students of Dale County.

Then 4 school districts, Dale County, Ozark City, Enterprise City, and Dothan City school systems, have an additional 4 mil district tax. The Daleville City School System has a 3 mil district tax.

The money supports day-to-day operations, and also, allows each district to fund special projects and educational experiences.

Before the vote Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools explained how important the money is to his system. “Some of these funds are used to support salaries for our support staff, they’re used for materials and supplies.

“It pays for any of the unexpected, not budgeted item,” says Priscilla McKnight, School Board Member for Dale County. “Should we lose this funding, we would lose so many elements that we can do to enhance education for our students in Dale County.”

With the vote Tuesday the superintendents of Dale County, Ozark City, Enterprise City, Daleville City, and Dothan City schools systems can be certain of these funds for another three decades.

