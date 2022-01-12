Advertisement

Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity receives disaster services grant

Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:03 AM CST
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Chipola Area Habitat for Humanity has received $20,000 in disaster services grant money from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm®. This money will go towards building and repairing homes as part of the Hurricane Michael recovery.

In Jackson County, Hurricane Michael destroyed over 400 structures and damaged another 600.

State Farm and Habitat for Humanity are providing up to $100,000 in grants for disaster recovery projects that engage young people.

