Advertisement

Alabama Power honored for response to Hurricane Nicholas

Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to...
Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to Texans affected by Hurricane Nicholas.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Power has been honored with an Emergency Response Award for helping restore service to Texans affected by Hurricane Nicholas.

The award, given by the Edison Institute (EEI), recognizes recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by “extreme weather or other natural events.” Winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

“It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for the work we do to serve our customers and help others across the country,” said Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite. “We understand firsthand how challenging restoration efforts can be, and we are pleased to offer aid when and where we can.”

Nicholas made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on Sept. 14, 2021, as a category 1 hurricane. Approximately 705,000 CenterPoint Energy customers were affected. In response, Alabama Power sent more than 250 employees and 150 contractors to assist in recovery efforts.

“The work our employees accomplish on a daily basis is remarkable, but even more so when responding to storms and natural disasters,” Crosswhite continued. “This award recognizes their hard work and dedication during challenging times.”

The awards were presented during EEI’s virtual winter Board of Directors meeting. Alabama Power has earned the Emergency Response Award 29 times since its inception in 1998.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

King Drug
Samson pharmacy under investigation
Dothan City Schools to switch to fully remote learning
Dothan City Schools goes remote due to COVID-19
Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Dothan City Schools
DCS parent reacts to school closures
Southeast Health hospital
Southeast Health sees increase in COVID hospitalizations, along with the entire state

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Six
HH-60L MEDEVAC BLACKHAWK
HH-60L Blackhawk MEDEVAC finds final resting place on Fort Rucker
Carl Harris, Jr. speaks to reporters in January, 2020 after another man confesses to killing...
Wrongly charged with wife’s murder his $6 million suit is tossed...almost
ANDREWS AVENUE ANIMAL HOSPITAL
Ozark veterinarian no long associated with practice
Wednesday morning, Eufaula police arrested 24-year-old Tyron Paige for his alleged involvement...
Man arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Eufaula