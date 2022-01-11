Advertisement

Wetumpka awarded Alabama’s ‘Small Town of the Year’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Wetumpka has reason to celebrate after being awarded “Small Town of the Year.”

According to a Facebook post from the city, the award was presented during the Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

“It was an honor to receive this award as we continue moving Wetumpka forward,” the Facebook post read.

Wetumpka came into the small-town spotlight after being chosen for HGTV’s “Home Town Takeover” series. The series kick-started renovation projects across the downtown area.

When asked about the outlook for 2022, Mayor Jerry Willis said he is very optimistic.

“Even with the success that we’ve had this past year, and we enjoyed that, but we have to learn how to manage that success and keep it moving, and it’ll move us into new projects as we continue to make Wetumpka best it can possibly be,” said Willis.

In addition to the renovations, the city has seen increased tourism numbers and has shared its renovation plan with other cities.

The city also developed a state-of-the-art sports complex and a new football stadium.

