Votes needed to renew a Dale County school tax

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Voting opens Tuesday for a special ballot initiative in Dale County.

For the first time in 30 years, residents can vote to continue supporting school systems across the county or stop.

What’s on the ballot is a tax renewal, not a new tax.

It collectively benefits Dale County, Ozark, and Daleville schools.

The money supports day-to-day operations, but more importantly, allows each district to fund special projects and educational experiences that set their schools apart.

“Some of these funds are used to support salaries for our support staff, their used for materials and supplies,” explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. “Our goal here in Ozark City Schools is to provide our students with the best education possible.”

“It pays for any of the unexpected, not budgeted item,” says Priscilla McKnight, School Board Member for Dale County. “Should we lose this funding, we would lose so many elements that we can do to enhance education for our students in Dale County.”>

For the funding to continue, three-fifths of Dale County’s voter population must mark ‘yes’ tomorrow.

This is the fourth time this proposal has been on the ballot.

It has never been voted down.

Polls open tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm across Dale County.

You can visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes to find your polling location.

