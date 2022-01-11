Advertisement

Votes needed to renew a Dale County school tax

South Dale Middle School
South Dale Middle School(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Voting opens Tuesday for a special ballot initiative in Dale County.

For the first time in 30 years, residents can vote to continue supporting school systems across the county or stop.

What’s on the ballot is a tax renewal, not a new tax.

It collectively benefits Dale County, Ozark, and Daleville schools.

The money supports day-to-day operations, but more importantly, allows each district to fund special projects and educational experiences that set their schools apart.

“Some of these funds are used to support salaries for our support staff, their used for materials and supplies,” explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. “Our goal here in Ozark City Schools is to provide our students with the best education possible.”

“It pays for any of the unexpected, not budgeted item,” says Priscilla McKnight, School Board Member for Dale County. “Should we lose this funding, we would lose so many elements that we can do to enhance education for our students in Dale County.”>

For the funding to continue, three-fifths of Dale County’s voter population must mark ‘yes’ tomorrow.

This is the fourth time this proposal has been on the ballot.

It has never been voted down.

Polls open tomorrow from 7 am to 7 pm across Dale County.

You can visit: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes to find your polling location.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Another stormy Sunday
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Source: WBRC video
AAA Alabama offers advice on how to avoid deer strikes after two people die in crash
Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Nearly 5,000 phone calls got Glasgow arrested; Parkman joins “dream team”

Latest News

WTVY: Gambling Legislatioln
WTVY: Gambling Legislatioln
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast January 10, 2022
Gov. Kay Ivey delivered the State of the State address to the Alabama Legislature on Feb. 4,...
Gov. Ivey to give 2022 State of the State address Tuesday
WTVY Wx Logo
Colder Start To The Week