Tranquil Winter Weather

SYNOPSIS – Typical winter weather continues for the days ahead. We’ll see cold nights, but highs will rebound into the upper 50s Wednesday and lower to middle 60s Thursday. Our next rain chance is on the way for later Saturday as another strong cold front moves through.

TONIGHT – Clear – a few clouds late. Low near 32°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 59°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 36°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 36° High: 64° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, showers later. Low: 40° High: 65° 60%

SUN: Early clouds, some sun later. Low: 40° High: 48° 10%

MON: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 29° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

