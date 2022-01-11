Tisdale steps down as Slocomb football coach

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After six seasons with the program, Slocomb head football coach Richard Tisdale is stepping down as the Redtops head football coach.

Tisdale confirming that to News 4 on Tuesday after telling his players.

Tisdale has coached the Redtops since the 2016 season. He’s put together a 36-29 record during that time.

In his tenure, Tisdale led the Redtops to three playoff appearances and region championships in 2020 and 2021.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.