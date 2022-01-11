Advertisement

Tisdale steps down as Slocomb football coach

By Justin McNelley
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After six seasons with the program, Slocomb head football coach Richard Tisdale is stepping down as the Redtops head football coach.

Tisdale confirming that to News 4 on Tuesday after telling his players.

Tisdale has coached the Redtops since the 2016 season. He’s put together a 36-29 record during that time.

In his tenure, Tisdale led the Redtops to three playoff appearances and region championships in 2020 and 2021.

