Southeast Health administers 3,300+ booster shots, and expect that number to grow

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Over 600,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given throughout the state, and that number is rising.

Southeast Health tells News 4 they have given over 3,300 Pfizer booster shots and like the state is seeing, that number is increasing.

Across the board, the clinic is following CDC recommendations and providing booster shots to those who qualify.

This includes the latest announcement from the CDC and the ADPH; who are in compliance with CDC recommendations.

COVID-19 Pfizer boosters are now authorized for ages 12 to 15 years old. Previously, the booster dose of the vaccine was authorized for adolescents 16 years of age and older.

The dosing interval is lowered, now those eligible are authorized to get a booster at least five months after completion of a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna primary series. This authorization extends to those receiving a two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna primary series. The booster dose after the Johnson and Johnson/Janssen vaccine remains at two months. Both the Moderna and Johnson &Johnson/Janssen vaccines are only authorized in those 18 years of age and older.

The last recommendation is authorizing a third primary dose of the Pfizer vaccine is recommended for certain immunocompromised children. Particularly, to be administered at least 28 days following the two-dose regimen of this vaccine in individuals 5 through 11 years of age who are determined to be moderately to severely immunocompromised. Previously, the vaccine was authorized only for those 12 years of age and older with an immunocompromising condition. No changes were made to the previously authorized use of the vaccine for those 12 years of age and older with immunocompromise.

The Southeast Health clinic is giving Pfizer booster shots to those who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine series, Moderna, or the J&J, as long as they are eligible and meet all requirements needed.

“From our COVID infections, we are still seeing that most of your hospitalizations are a result of those that have not been vaccinated and so we are still seeing a higher success rate of those that have been vaccinated and with boosters not being hospitalized, and so we are seeing that success here,” Taylor Williams, vice president of Southeast Health medical group, said.

The vaccine clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m., until noon at the Fairview Clinic. They ask patients to make an appointment.

Click here to make an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.