Advertisement

Legal Talk Tuesday: What is Discovery?

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, Jessica Givens with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discusses the topic of discovery.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:46 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, Jessica Givens with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discusses the topic of discovery.

To learn even more about Discovery, use these links that expand on the the topic:

Legal Talk Tuesday: Requests for Production
Legal Talk Tuesday: What are Interrogatories?

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Dothan Schools temporarily cancelling bus routes
Enterprise man charged with DUI after fiery overturned vehicle crash
Body found at the Spring Hill Landfill.
Body found at Springhill Landfill in Campbellton
Prevent your pipes from bursting during a freeze: How many faucets should be left dripping?
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years
Minister of Music at Ridgecrest retiring after 40 years

Latest News

Legal Talk Tuesday: What is Discovery?
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
Watch this lawmaker’s advice about COVID legislation
Rep. Paul Lee (R-Dothan), Alabama House Health Committee chairman, discusses COVID legislation...
WTVY: Paul Lee on COVID legislation
A FanDuel Sportsbook in Phoenix, AZ.
90% gambling legislation support. Are lawmakers listening?