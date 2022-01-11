Girls Inc. Fundraiser

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

One wiregrass non-profit needs your help to reach their goal of raising 30-thousand dollars. Girls inc is raising the funds to provide scholarships for many of their members who wouldn’t be able to participate otherwise. If they reach their goal, they will be able to sponsor well over fifty girls.

News 4 spoke with the Development Manager of Girls Inc to get some insight on this years fundraiser.

“This is an event that we have done in the past and have had lots of success. So we are super excited to be doing it again this year. And we are only eight hundred dollars away from our goal to pie mayor mark.”

You heard that right mayor Mark Siliba is one of this year’s volunteers to get pied by one of the girls if they make their goal.

The fundraiser ends on January twenty first. You can donate by going to their Facebook page, using the Venmo app or by mailing a check to their office.

