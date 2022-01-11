Advertisement

Eufaula High School to have e-learning day on Jan. 12

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After exhausting all other options, Eufaula High School will convert to an e-learning day Wednesday.

Officials say a system-wide staffing shortage is forcing the changes to be made.

They hope to revert back to in-school learning the next day. If staffing issues don’t improve, students will continue the virtual schedule for the rest of this week.

School officials say the health and safety of staff and students is their top concern.

