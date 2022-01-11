Dothan City School goes virtual due to COVID-19

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan City Schools will move to virtual learning on Wednesday due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the school system.

In a release to News4, the school system says it will remain virtual for the remainder of the week. There has bene a continued increase of staff and substitute shortages due to COVID. The ease that burden, they say the safest plan is to temporarily close buildings and switch to virtual learning.

News4′s Meredith Blair is meeting with Dothan City Schools Superintendent Dennis Coe about the decision. We will hear from him tonight on News4 at 5.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.