DHCLS to Host Passport Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Houston County Library System (DHCLS) will host a Passport Fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Westgate Branch, located at 535 Recreation Road, Dothan, AL 36303.

DHCLS will have eight certified passport agents on hand.

Attendees will be able to apply for or renew their passports.

Attendees do not need to make appointments, but do need to provide the following:

Proof of U.S. citizenship: certified birth certificate, previous passport, consular report of birth abroad or certificate of naturalization/citizenship.

Proof of identification: valid driver’s license (plus a second ID if issued in a different state), previous U.S. passport or passport card, certificate of naturalization, military ID card or government ID card.

One color passport photograph 2x2 inches in size. Photos may be taken on site for $15.

Adult passports cost $130 and child passports cost $100, each with an additional $35 execution fee.

More information on specific forms, fees, and required identification can be found on the library’s website at www.dhcls.org/passports.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.